Sherry Alldredge

Sherry Ann Alldredge, age 73, of Taylor, Arizona, traded her battle with Dementia to walk beyond the clouds on August 25, 2020.
Sherry was born on July 3, 1947 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to Gaylord and Alice McCarl. When Sherry was 23 she met Edward Alldredge and they were later married. She and Ed moved her family to Taylor, Arizona where she worked a few jobs here and there, but her most valued job title was that of "Mother" and being a homemaker.
Sherry loved to listen to old music and dancing, she loved to talk and everyone that knew her knew she loved to talk and she was loved for her sassy yet stern attitude. Most of all Sherry loved her family very much and did her best to take care of them and that they always had what they needed. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sherry is survived by her children, Robin and Allen Northern of Show Low, Sheila Thurman and Louis Villa of Show Low, Sherry Love of Show Low, Wayne Alldredge and Roxann Waits of Show Low, Jennifer and Rodney Malone of Taylor; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Kim and Sandy McCarl of Pennsylvania; 1 great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Alldredge; her beloved son, Randy Wilson; father, Gaylord McCarl; mother, Alice Titche; sisters, Vickie McCarl and Stacy McCarl; brother, Lanny McCarl.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Dream City Church, 4703 Vallery Lane, Lakeside, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Show Low City Park at 2 p.m.
For those who have special memories, and would like to send private condolences or to sign the online guestbook, visit the website atwww.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
