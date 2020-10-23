Shirley Bonifasi of Pinetop, Arizona, 87, past away Oct. 15, 2020. Shirley was born Sept. 4, 1933 in Olympia, Washington. She leaves behind three children, Charlie of Carefree, Gloria Romerio of Scottsdale, Richard of Phoenix; sister, Marilyn Pollock of Forest Park, Illinois; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Carmela (2015), son David (2004) and husband of 23 years Rudy (1973).
Funeral is Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.