Shirley Clawson, 78, went home to be with Our Heavenly Father on Nov. 19, 2020 in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
She is survived by her children, Joan Clawson, Laurie (Rodney) Wesley, Donny (Patsey) Clawson, Sue (Larry) Tsosie, Amy (Duane) Alsenay, Tammy (Winston) Charley. Shirley had 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She also had three traditional god-daughters, Cindy Daley, Earlita Ethelbah and Lisa Kenton-Engle.
Shirley was well known for her delicious food that she sold at tailgate. She also weaved beautiful burden baskets that were sold all over the world. Shirley was spiritually strong in the Lord and always encouraged her family to pray. She enjoyed traveling, listening to gospel music and spending time at her daughter’s houses.
Shirley was proceeded in death by her husband, Donner Clawson; granddaughter, Punky Clawson; children, Marilyn, Carolyn and Missy; parents, Carl and Flossie Cosay; brother, Ivan Cosay; sister, Loretta Dazen.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona, followed by graveside services beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the R-14 Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona
“We miss you so much mom.”
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low is handling the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.