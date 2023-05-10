Shirley Shumway Cole, 94, of Taylor, Arizona, with family at her side, passed from this life on Monday, April 17, 2023 leaving a legacy of faith and charity.
She was born on October 31, 1928 in the home of her parents, Rex and Elizabeth Solomon Shumway. Shirley spent her early years in Taylor and graduated from Snowflake High School in 1946. She graduated from ASU with honors in home economics. While attending ASU, Shirley met her sweetheart, Carl R. Cole. They were married March 22, 1951. She taught high school one year in Gilbert before they settled in Taylor.
Shirley was a patriot who loved her country and the town of Taylor. She was a member of the Taylor Heritage Foundation and was a driving force in establishing museums and various town beautification projects. She was active in the Republican Women's Club and served as president. She was a precinct leader and a delegate twice to the national convention. She served as a 4-H leader for many years. She was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many areas including Relief Society president. She and Carl served missions in Bilbao, Spain; Dallas, Texas; and Cochabamba, Bolivia. They also served in the Mesa and Snowflake Temples.
Carl and Shirley were married 62 years. They have 11 children, 38 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her first child William Rex who died at birth, and her brothers Pete Shumway and Drew Shumway. She is survived by her children Ann Chaffee (David) of Mesa, Bob Cole (Donna) of Snowflake, Linda Butler (Jay) of Douglas, Wyoming, James (Gale) of Buffalo, Wyoming, Michael Cole (Lynette) of Taylor, Becky Holt (Tim) of Mesa, Cecelia Edwards (Clark) of Holbrook, Viviane Bassett (Brett) of Lacy, Washington, Charles Cole (Patricia) of Cape Coral, Florida, and Scott Cole (Shauna) of Queen Creek. She is survived by two brothers and two sisters: Ann Woods, Dale Shumway, Mary Bowman, and Lane Shumway.
Shirley, you are loved and will be missed as a mother, grandmother, grandma great, and as a cherished friend! Arrangements were handled by Silver Creek Mortuary, Snowflake, Arizona.
