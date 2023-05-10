Shirley Shumway Cole, 94, of Taylor, Arizona, with family at her side, passed from this life on Monday, April 17, 2023 leaving a legacy of faith and charity.

She was born on October 31, 1928 in the home of her parents, Rex and Elizabeth Solomon Shumway. Shirley spent her early years in Taylor and graduated from Snowflake High School in 1946. She graduated from ASU with honors in home economics. While attending ASU, Shirley met her sweetheart, Carl R. Cole. They were married March 22, 1951. She taught high school one year in Gilbert before they settled in Taylor.

