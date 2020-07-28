Shirley Davis

Beloved mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, and friend, Shirley Dean Brown Bancroft Davis passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 7, 2020, in Taylor, Arizona. She was 79.
Shirley was born on February 14, 1941, in Duchesne, Utah, to Angus Newton Brown and Lily Mae Mott, the oldest of three siblings born to the couple. Most of Shirley's childhood was spent in Duchesne, where she graduated from Duchesne High School in May 1959.
She married Clyde "Bud" Allen Bancroft on November 1, 1958 in Duchesne. They along with their seven children, were later sealed in the Provo temple on June 17, 1976. She and Bud also fostered two children, Ronnie and Rory Curry.
For many years Shirley worked as a waitress at Cowan's Cafe, at one point working to support her family when Bud was diagnosed with cancer. One son remembered her as "the world's greatest waitress." After Bud's death in 1993, she later married Rex Davis.
Throughout her life she enjoyed fashion, cooking, cake decorating, and sewing. Shirley was also a talented crocheter and was well-known among her family for the beautiful, intricate doll clothing that she crocheted by hand. She had a particular fondness for animals and owned a number of cats and dogs throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by husband Bud; parents, Angus and Lily; and siblings Wayne Brown, Patricia Mieure, and Elizabeth Dorrity. She is survived by husband, Rex; brother Russell Wimmer; children, Deedra Black, Brooke (Ferrill), Kris (Missy), Adrian (Kristina), Shantel Gardner (Joel), Aaron (Nichole) and Meghan Mills (Sean); as well as 27 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in Duchesne when conditions allow.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Davis family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.