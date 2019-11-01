Shirley (Eaton) Cherry

Shirley J. (Eaton) Cherry died peacefully Oct. 21, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born July 9, 1934, to Thomas and Oral Eaton in Kline, Colorado.
Shirley grew up on a farm/ranch along with her four sisters and younger brother and attended High School in Durango, Colorado. After high school, she and her cousin, Carmen Slade lived together and waitressed around the Durango area.
She met, dated and eventually married William "Bill" Cherry in 1950. Together, they had three sons: Bill, Bob and Roger and daughter Sandy. Shirley worked at times during her 20's and 30's, as a waitress in Durango, Colorado, Farmington, New Mexico and Safford.
In 1973, Bill, Shirley, Roger and Sandy, moved to the Snowflake and Taylor area, where Shirley excelled in the lumber and hardware business, working at both B&R Lumber, Hammond Lumber, and what became Pro Build. She loved working with customers and getting to know most people in the community. She also worked for the Snowflake School Maintenance Department for a time, where she enjoyed working with a great crew as she called them.
Shirley loved her family, especially the little ones and looked forward to every opportunity to see and love on them. She loved little ones and the times she was able to serve in primary with them. After Bill passed in 2002, Shirley was called to work in the genealogy library, she was so excited to be able to trace her own roots, as well as helping others do the same. Shirley will be remembered as an amazing mom, a very loving grandmother and a wonderful friend to many in the community. Her sweet spirit and kind heart will live on.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, sisters, (Jolene, Oralee "Bunny," Diane and infant sister Connie), brother Lloyd, grandsons, Jacob and Jared Cherry and granddaughter Kara Cherry.
She is survived by her sister, Carla Wright and children: Bill (Debbie) of Pima, Bob (Robin) of Oahu, Hawaii, Roger (Nicole) of Taylor, Sandy (Scott) of Snowflake; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Snowflake Cemetery in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Cherry family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
