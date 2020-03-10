Shirley Gushoney entered eternal rest March 1, 2020, in Show Low. She was born May 30, 1939, to Bessie Pinal and Ross Skidmore in Forestdale.
Shirley loved to go to church and spend time with her family. She loved to visit Forestdale, to pick wild tea, see the sights and get spring water. She lived in San Francisco, California, in the 1950’s to work and provide for her family.
Shirley is survived by her sons: Mervin (Jennifer) Aday and Rodale Skidmore; daughter Kathleen (Duwayne) Armstrong; grandchildren: Dywayna Armstrong, Michelle Armstrong, Truck Armstrong, Stephen Gregg, Merle Skidmore, Donovan Skidmore, Methuselah Skidmore and Mervina Alchesay; and 25 great-grandchildren.
A two night wake will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1006 N. Gloshay Street in Whiteriver. Funeral services will be a home service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Interment will be at the Where the Wild Flowers Grow Cemetery in Forestdale.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Gushoney family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
