Shirley R. Long, born December 9, 1926 passed away on June 9, at the age of 93.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Long (Sam) (b.1920, d.1994), a veteran of the United States Army, WWII.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joan Long, Chris Long (Sibley), and Virginia Long (Aelen); her grand-daughter, Christina Sibley (Doyle); two great-granddaughters, Amber Doyle and Bailey Doyle.
Shirley was a very successful business owner/director of a private school (K-12) and a dedicated volunteer in the community working with the visually impaired.
She will always remain in our hearts as a positive, energetic, determined, generous and compassionate loving best friend, mother and Ita (Abuelita). She rests in peace in the Kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions by mail to: White Mountain Hospice Foundation, 1789 W. Commerce Drive, Lakeside, Arizona, 85929, in memory of Shirley Long.
