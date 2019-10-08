Shirley Montierth

Shirley Faun Freeman Montierth died Sept. 25, 2019, in Snowflake. She was born March 6, 1927, to Rial and Faun (Standifird) Freeman in Snowflake, the oldest of eight children.
Shirley met and then married Raymond Montierth June 2, 1946 in Snowflake. They were blessed with five daughters.
She was very talented at sewing, crocheting, and poetry. She also loved her garden. She worked in many different jobs for different employers but her favorite job was working at the McNary Lumber Yard. She also worked for Mesa Schools, Motorola and McDonalds, where she worked with special needs employees at which she excelled.
Shirley served many devoted years for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many capacities, including serving a mission in the California Anaheim Mission in 1980. She loved her family, her faith and her community. All who knew her loved her and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her five daughters: Christine (Les) Haynes, Evelynn (Doc) Dimbat, Connie Montierth, Elaine Montierth, and Barbara (Ralph-deceased) Naylor, and 97 descendants. Surviving siblings; Jeannine (Delbert-deceased) Whitmer, Marilyn (Darrold-deceased) Clonts, Stan (Barbara) Freeman, and Sally (Terry) McCray.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Rial and Faun; siblings Aquilla, George, and Dixie (Dana) Freeman and granddaughter Michele Belton Barbaris.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Snowflake, with an additional viewing at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 48 Main Street in Snowflake.
Burial will follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel of Snowflake, handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
