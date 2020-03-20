Shon Vaughan

Shon Dell Vaughan died March 10, 2020. He was born May 12, 1967, to Jackie Vaughan and David Vaughan.
Shon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in California. He was an avid hunter that loved the outdoors. Shon made friends wherever he went.
Shon is survived by his sister, Amy Gordon; uncles Paul Hatch and Doyle Hatch; aunt Janice Winkler.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Vaughan, father David Vaughan and grandparents Vern and Lena Hatch.
Services were held Monday, March 16, at the Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel in Taylor. Graveside services followed at Reed Hatch Memorial in Taylor.
If you would like to leave an online thought or condolences for the family, visit Silvercreekmortuary.net
Silver Creek Mortuary of Taylor handled arrangements.
