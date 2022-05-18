Slim Quay passed away May 14, 2022.

He is survived by daughters, Vonda Bonito (Marcus Sr.), Marjorie Romero, Valerie Burnette (Raymond) and Genevieve Lupe; sons, Mark Quay and Rupert White and many extended family friends. 

His wake will begin 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 20, 2022. We invite all horseback riders and veterans to come and honor Slim.

His funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Canyon Day Assembly of God Church in East Fork.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

