Sonia A. Foster entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was born on April 17, 1966 to parents Curtis and the late Nina B. Albert. Sonia lived her whole life in Whiteriver. Her hobbies were doing yarn work, helping cook at sunrise dances, wakes and food stand. Sonia worked at the police station as a cook and worked for Whiteriver Restaurant. She loved visiting her daughters in Cibecue, Arizona along with her grandchildren.
Sonia is survived by Irvin Johnson, Kathy Johnson, Robert Foster, Reytanya Gregg, Robinson Foster Ill, Kimberly Foster; grandchildren, Chauncey Newhall, Phaliyah Newhall, Chasity Gregg, Rikkah Gregg, Taevion Gregg, Kasey Newhall, Payden Johnson, Kymani Gregg, Marley Johnson, Messiah Lee, Bobby Tobin Jr, Ruby Johnson and Nina Gregg; Azariah Gregg, Anisha Hoffman; dad, Curtis Albert; sister, Albertina Albert; companion, Marty Suttle; God daughter, Evalina K. Lupe.
Preceded in death by her mother, Nina Albert; sister, Vickie Albert; nephew, Arklee Suttle.
A viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will follow at Morning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona at 1 p.m.
