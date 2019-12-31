Sonny Celaya

Thomas “Sonny” Joe Celaya of McNary entered into rest unexpectedly Dec. 24, 2019. He was born April 30, 1966, in Whiteriver, to Tommy Joe and Leonie Bones Celaya.
Sonny enjoyed fishing and going swimming in creeks and lakes. He also had the opportunity to work for the Tribal Forestry both as a firefighter and in logging.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Joe Celaya; father Tommy Joe Celaya; siblings: Nayda Celaya, Everette Celaya, Martinez Celaya and Mona Celaya Shaw; and many friends and family members near and far.
Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, Leonie Celaya and grandmother Margaret Bones.
A visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Blooming Grove Devine Pentecostal Church in McNary. Funeral services will follow visitation, starting at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Celaya family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.