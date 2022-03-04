Stan Jones

Stan left this life on February 24th, 2022. He was born March 17, 1942 in Columbus, GA to Murray Carson Jones (1922-2016) and Lillian V Cutchen (1921-1953). He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Mona Clair Prescott Jones. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Cynthia Jane Moye Moon and his son, Jarom Carson Jones, and numerous grand-children and great-Grand-children. He is survived by two sisters: Gwendolyn Frances Smith (Russell) and Katherine Louise Applewhite (Jimmy). He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Donald (1941-1941) and James Murray (1947-2005) and a wonderful step-mother Vernice Louise Cordle (1928-2004).
Stan graduated from Jordan High School in Columbus, GA in June 1960 and went to work in the Cryptanalysis Section of the FBI in Washington, DC. He then went on an LDS mission in Washington, Oregon and Idaho (1962-1964). He then joined the U.S. Air Force (1964-1968). During his time in the Service, he served in Newfoundland, Colorado and Viet Nam. After military service, Stan attended University and worked as a stage-hand and movie projectionist. The high-light of this career was working as a set-decorator on the movie production of Norma Rae with Sally Field. He worked as stage-manager and lighting director at the old Three-Arts Theater. In 1980, Stan began to teach at Columbus Technical College. His ability to connect with students and teach in an understandable manner made this the most enjoyable job of his life. He taught Electronics Technology and Computer Science. He was able to help students gain new skills and knowledge and gain meaningful employment.
Stan retired in 2005 and he and Mona moved to Arizona in 2007. They built a home outside of Taylor and have enjoyed living in a LDS community and having access to the Snowflake Temple. Stan was able to serve in the Temple for six years, serving the last two years as Saturday morning Coordinator. This service was certainly one of the most enjoyable periods of his life. Stan and Mona have enjoyed their time in Arizona and in the White Mountains.
