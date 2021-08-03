In Loving memory of Stanley Anderson, also known as “Go-C”, who went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Stanley was born on March 16, 1958 in Whiteriver, AZ. A Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, AZ from 8am to 10am. Interment will follow at Canyon Day Cemetery.
Stanley is survived by 5 siblings and 8 children: Sara, Esau, Jordan, Josiah, Easton, Cheri-Rae and Shanlee Anderson with 8 grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Anderson Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.com
