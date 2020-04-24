Stanley Ciminski

Stanley Bernard Ciminski died April 16, 2020 in Show Low at the age of 86. He was born March 18, 1934 to Benjamin Joseph Ciminski and Florence Annie Borlace in Flint, Michigan.
Stan served his country in the United States Air Force from Aug. 1952 to Aug. 1956; leaving the service while stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While in Albuquerque he met and was married to Phyllis Pitney on Sept. 18, 1959. They were later sealed as an eternal family in the Mesa Arizona Temple on March 2, 1972. They had four children whom he loved and was proud of.
Stan was hired at IBM in 1956 where he had a 33 year career retiring in 1989 as an Advisory Engineer. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and shared that love with his family which created many good memories. He was a charter member of the Zia Rifle and Pistol Club in Albuquerque, New Mexico and served as a volunteer with the Cochise and Apache County Sheriff’s Posse as well as with the Eagar Police Department. Stan was instrumental in founding the Round Valley Concerned Citizens radio network.
Throughout his life Stan was committed to his faith and served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is well remembered for his many years of first-class service as a Scoutmaster.
Stan spent his entire life in service to his wife, family, friends and neighbors and was loved by all those who knew him.
Stan is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ciminski; children, Gary (Brenda) Ciminski, Dawn (Dale) Chapman, Eric (Stacia) Ciminski, Lane (Annette) Ciminski; 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janet Kusisto.
A private family graveside will be held at Eagar Cemetery.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
To leave special memories or online condolence, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.