Stanley Gallegos

Stanley Montoya Gallegos died September 18, 2020, in Holbrook, Arizona at the age of 82. He was born April 19, 1938, in McNary, Arizona to the late Gabriela (Montoya) and Theodore Kline Gallegos, Sr.
He was a graduated member of Holbrook High School's — Class of '57. In 1958, he married Alice Montano (daughter of Joe and Aggie Montano) in Holbrook. He went to barber school in Phoenix and returned to Holbrook, where he barbered for more than 60 years at Stan's Barbershop. Along with his wife, he owned several other businesses including "Joe & Aggies Cafe", a Holbrook mainstay for decades. Additionally, he was immortalized in the Pixar movie, "CARS." Stanley, the founder of the town, Radiator Springs, was characterized after him.
Stanley is survived by his sons, Steven Gallegos and Troy Gallegos his daughters, Sharlene (John) Gallegos Guttery and Kimberley A. Gallegos (Tami Fish); 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary and Memorial Funeral Mass will begin at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Holbrook. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Holbrook Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary — Holbrook. Visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to see obituary in its entirety.
