Stanley Lash

Stanley Frank Lash died June 1, 2021, at his home in Show Low, Arizona. Stanley was born on July 5, 1958, in Garrett, Indiana to Gerald "Jerry" and Janice (Robart) Lash.
He is survived by his father, Gerald F. "Jerry" Lash of Lakeside, Arizona and by his brother, Craig R. Lash of Toledo, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Lash.
The graveside service was held Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Lakeside Arizona Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
