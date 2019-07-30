Stanley Maddox, 87, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Dexter, Missouri, he grew up in Puxico, Missouri and was the son of the late Jesse and Pearl Mann Maddox.
Stanley was a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired to Heber-Overgaard, in 1985, following 40 years of service as a telephone lineman for AT&T in Phoenix. In his leisure time, he was an avid hunter. He was a member of the Heber-Overgaard Volunteer Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Show Low Elks and American Legion in Heber-Overgaard. He was Lutheran by faith.
In addition to his parents, one brother, Friendly Tommy Maddox and one sister, Helen LaRue Braswell, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his son, Bryan Stanley Maddox of Glendale; daughter LaDawn (Ken) Reid of Georgetown and three grandchildren, James Brandon Maddox of Wichita Falls, Kansas, D. Scott (Brieanna) Harper of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Zachary Taylor Reid of Louisville.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2,at Webb Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. The cremated remains will be privately interred at Roselawn Burial Estates in Meadville, Pennsylvania later.
Webb Funeral Home handled arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
