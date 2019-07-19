Stanley Roberts

Stanley Oliver Roberts, 66, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in Mesa from complications of dementia. He was born July 17, 1952, in Roswell N.M. to Edgar and Dorothy Lee (Huggins) Roberts. They preceded him in death.
Stanley graduated from Roswell High School in 1970, and later served in the U.S. Navy. He lived in Arizona for the past 31 years, and retired as postmaster from the Lakeside Post Office after nearly 20 years in the postal service. His family and friends will remember him as a loving spouse who was always proud of his children.
Survivors include his spouse, Jo Roberts of Lakeside; daughter Jennifer (James) J. Lyons of Gilbert; three sons: Stanley (Leslie) C. Roberts of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jake (Heather) D. Roberts and Matthew (Megan) Roberts both of Tucson; one brother Steven E. Roberts of Lubbock, Texas; and three adored grandchildren, Anna and Brayden Lyons and Nora Roberts.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Susan Wise of Mesa.
There will be no service, but there will be a small celebration of his life to be announced later. His final resting place will be the columbarium at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Pinetop.
Life is but a stopping place,
A pause in what's to be,
A resting place along the road,
to sweet eternity.
We all have different journeys,
Different paths along the way,
We all were meant to learn some things,
but never meant to stay...
Our destination is a place,
Far greater than we know.
For some the journey's quicker,
For some the journey's slow.
And when the journey finally ends,
We'll claim a great reward,
And find an everlasting peace,
Together with the lord
- Author unknown
