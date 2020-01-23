Stanley Thurber

Stanley Roy Thurber, 91, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 8, 1928, to Joseph Shelton Thurber and Phebe Cox in Fairfield, Idaho, the sixth of seven children.
Stan served his country in the United States Army. He then served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan. After returning from his mission he enrolled at Brigham Young University, where he met and fell in love with Bobbie June Ball. They were married Feb. 22, 1954, in the Mesa Temple. He finished his degree at BYU and proceeded to earn a PhD in music composition from the University of Utah.
Stan and Bobbie are the parents of 11 children: Mark (Marleen) Thurber, Karen (Jack) Whiting, Stephen (Karen) Thurber, Michael (Carolyn) Thurber, David Thurber (deceased: August 15, 1962), Elaine (Dan) Foster, Daryl Thurber, Kerry (Lisa) Thurber, Sam (Ned) Thurber, Cheryl Thurber, and Nathan Thurber. There are 44 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
In the early years, Stan supported his family and funded his education by working in sandstone masonry. He quarried and cut the rock with the help of Bobbie June and his young family. He soon began teaching high school music as well, first in Montpelier Idaho, then Hurricane, Utah, Chinle and Eagar. The largest part of his career was at Round Valley High School in Eagar, where he taught band, choir, orchestra, humanities, French and mathematics.
Bobbie June passed away April 2012. Later, Stan met Judy Morse and they married Jan. 10, 2014. They made their home in Byron Center, Michigan. He passed away in her loving care.
Stan was known for his hard work, his love of God and family and his quiet calm demeanor. His life accomplishments are many and varied. He was a builder, a mason, a mechanic, a gardener, a musician, a teacher and more. With a quiet smile he assumed he could do most anything, and did.
Publicly Doc was a man of very simple faith, unusually humble, yet also a sophisticated thinker and an artist of the highest order.
His greatest accomplishment in our eyes was the love he radiated. It was remarkable, sincere and impactful. He taught by example and selflessness. Many beyond his family were blessed by his patient and gentle ways. As family we cannot praise him too much. He is fondly and gratefully remembered.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Burnham Mortuary in Eagar. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Stan’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
