Stefanie Lauterio

Stefanie Gwen Lauterio, 36 years old formerly of Santa Maria, California floated to the heavens on May 25, in Phoenix.
Born February 9, 1984, in Tucson, she then moved to her hometown of Santa Maria, California.
Stefanie graduated from the Grizzly Youth Academy High School in San Luis Obispo, California with honors with the Class of 2001. While attending there she served as Head Cadet with her Unit.
Stefanie studied Criminal Justice Administration and received her Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Phoenix. Stefanie worked in the Mental Health field as a Resident Advisor (RA), Social Worker and Behavioral Health Volunteer.
Stefanie will lovingly be remembered by her children, Callette and Anthony; parents, sister, niece and nephew and grandparents. Her daughter was her Loo Lee Bear, her beautiful baby princess and her mermaid. She was so many things; but thoughtful and loving were just to name a few. She was her mini me and she was so proud of the young woman she had become.
Her son was her handsome baby boy Bubby. He was the sparkle in her eye, and it was love at first sight. She had such admiration and love for him and thought he was such a kind, smart and wonderful person. She was so proud of the young man he became.
Stefanie will be best remembered for being full of life and laughter, having a smile that could light up a dark room, beautiful on the inside and out making her unforgettable.
Stefanie Gwen will be missed so very much by all her family and friends.
May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you. Rest with the angels.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.