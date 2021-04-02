Stella Vargas

Remembering Stella Lira Vargas, who died peacefully at home on March 25, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Joseph Angel Lira and Elenor Diaz.
Stella married Alex Vargas on June 9th, 1948 and was married until his death, April 20, 2020. Stella was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy were her 4 sons and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her 4 sons, David (Delores) Vargas, Fontana, CA., Daniel Vargas, Phoenix, AZ, Alex (Kelly) Vargas, Concho, AZ, and Andrew (Rosemary) Vargas, Pinetop, AZ. and was blessed to have many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
