Stephen B. Paul entered into eternal rest Jan. 1, 2020, peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home in Concho. He was born July 29, 1945, in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Francis G. and Lillian E. Paul. He spent much of his younger years in Upstate New York.
Steve was a life time masonic member and most recently was an active member of Lodge 13 in Winslow. He had a passion for woodworking and volunteered in churches in the area. He was a free spirit settling in Arizona on his ranch "Spirits in the Wind." He married Crystal Foote (Ward) in 2017. He will be remembered for his generosity and spirit.
He is survived by his brothers, John W. Paul and David M. Paul; sister Rebecca J. Komorowski; children: Lori L. Paul, Michelle M. Anderson, Kirsten A. Paul, Michael F. Paul, Deborah J. (Derek) Blais, 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his life companion, Arlene Steward; brother James Thomas Paul and his parents Francis G. and Lillian E. Paul.
A masonic service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Masonic Lodge 13 in Winslow. There will also be a celebration of life services at 11 a.m. Jan. 20, at New Covenant Church on 820 West Cleveland.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Paul family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
