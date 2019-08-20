Stephen Foldesh

Stephen William Foldesh, 73, of Peoria, died Aug. 10, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise. He was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Elmer William and (Hodan) Marie Foldesh.
Steve moved to Arizona in 1959 and he graduated from high school in Glendale. He made his home in the valley until early '80s then moved to the White Mountains of Arizona. Steve worked for Mallco Hardware 15-18 years which is a branch off of O'Malley lumber. He also was a representative for Diamond Tool Sales in Northeastern Arizona. He managed “Camera World.” In his later years he was employed by Home Depot and Walmart. Steve married Cynthia J. Stickleman May 17, 2001 in Show Low.
Steve enjoyed sports. As a youth, he loved to ice skate. As a young adult he enjoyed dove hunting. Throughout his life, he kept up with sports news, NFL games and Nascar. In the past year, living at Lake Pleasant, his early morning ritual was sitting out in the sun with his cup of coffee and watching the boats on the water and watching the wildlife. The love of Steve's life was his family. He was actively involved in every activity his children and grandchildren were interested in. He cherished spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Stickelman of Lakeside; three sons, Christian (James), Jeremiah, Joshua all of Lakeside; three step-sons, Eric (Kristy) Robinson, of North Platte, Nebraska; Jay Keough, Scott Keough; daughters Hailley of Anthem, Christiana of Lakeside; Jodi (Ryan) MacKenzie of Anthem; Lisa (Mathew) Gear of Mesa, Kristy Keough; 20 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother Bill Foldesh of Gilbert; Robert (Carol) Foldesh of Peoria, brother David (Sheree) Foldesh of Sun City West; sister Wendy (Dale) McCullough of Peoria; 17 nieces and nephews and 28 cousins.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marie Foldesh, sister Sharon Jones and sister-in-law Lynda Foldesh.
Burial has taken place in the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, Nebraska, next to his wife Cynthia's family.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Licano's Steak House, 573 West Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 14066 W Waddell RD, Surprise, AZ 85379. To sign the online guest book, visit website www.blasestrauser.com.
