Stephen Jeremy Halmstad passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2020. He was 34 years old. Stephen lived in Pinetop, Arizona where he has worked as a caregiver for the past five years.
Stephen was born February 18, 1986 in Taos, New Mexico to Nancy Russell Halmstad and Stephen Harvey Halmstad. He was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Taos. He loved skiing at Taos Ski Valley, playing soccer at school, and taking care of his many animals at home. He graduated from Taos High School and attended the University of New Mexico on the Bridge Scholarship where he pursued a career in nursing. Stephen worked in healthcare facilities in Albuquerque before moving to Pinetop in 2015, where he obtained his CNA certificate. In Pinetop, he continued working as a caregiver in assisted living facilities before transitioning to providing medical transport. Stephen had a passion for helping others and always went above and beyond to care for his clients.
Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Stephen H. Halmstad; grandparents Robert and Evelyn Halmstad of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and Fred and Catherine Russell of Tallahassee, Florida; and uncle, David Halmstad of Connecticut. He is survived by his mother Nancy Russell McDonald and stepfather John McDonald of Concho, Arizona; brothers Andrew (Amanda) Halmstad of Portland, Oregon and Matthew Halmstad of Albuquerque, New Mexico; uncles Fred (Maryann) Russell of Gause, Texas and William (Juanita) Russell of Tallahassee, Florida; aunts Julie (Chris) Stein of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and Dorothy Halmstad of Yarmouth Port, Maine; and numerous cousins.
In keeping with his loving heart, Stephen was an organ donor. While a tremendous loss to family and friends, in death Stephen saved the lives of five people in the Phoenix, Arizona area.
Celebration of life services are pending at this time.
