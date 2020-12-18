Stephen Jenkins

Stephen Roger Jenkins, 79, of Show Low, died Nov. 17, 2020, in Phoenix.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1940, and had lived in Show Low for seven years.
He is survived by a son, Robert Percy; a grandson, Gavynn Percy; and granddaughters Charlyana Percy and Cassandra Percy.
He was preceded in death by his fiancee, Peggy A. Scott of Show Low.
A memorial service is pending.
