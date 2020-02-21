Stephen Kee

Stephen Nelson Kee, 27, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, near his home in Whiteriver (East Fork). He was born Monday, June 1, 1992, in Show Low, to Wylene Marie (Burnette) and Clifford Nelson Kee.
Stephen was an academically gifted student. He learned, at a very young age, the importance of having a good and solid education. He graduated from Alchesay High School in Whiteriver, with honors and was awarded with the Gates Millennium Scholarship. That helped him tremendously in obtaining his education goals. He attended Arizona State University in Tempe, where he received his bachelor's degree in education. He believed that with a quality education, one's life could be greatly blessed. Stephen taught immigrant children history for the Tempe Unified School District. He later worked as a librarian for the Whiteriver Library in the heart of the White Mountains. He loved his work and he enjoyed working with his students at school as well as the patrons of the Whiteriver Library.
Stephen was a quiet man and possessed the gentlest of souls. He looked for the beautiful things in this life and found a great deal of peace in nature. He enjoyed taking walks along the serene trails throughout the White Mountains. Stephen was a musical genius and through self-discipline, he taught himself how to play the piano, violin, cello, saxophone and guitar. Being the prodigy that he was, Stephen even composed his own music. He appreciated classical music more than any other and he felt a great deal of peace as he played. He enjoyed sharing his musical talents with others. His family is so proud of the man that he forever will be.
Stephen's greatest friends in this world were found within the walls of his own home. He loved his brothers and sisters a great deal. As siblings, they played together throughout their lives and continued to enjoy each other's company well into adulthood. He was an excellent Chess player and spent countless hours in playing his favorite board game with his family. His parents taught him, by their example, the importance of having a home filled with love, kindness, forgiveness and compassion. His parents instilled, within their children, the importance of following the Lord's admonition to, "Love one another." He loved reading a good book and, literally, read hundreds, throughout his life. He also enjoyed writing short stories that he shared with his family. They looked forward to hearing him read aloud his "masterpieces."
This incredible young man will be missed by many but, none will miss him more than those who called him: son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, cousin and friend. He is survived by his parents, Clifford and Wylene Kee of East Fork; four brothers: Wyatt Kee, Jeff Kee, Wayne Kee, Clifford Kee Jr., all of East Fork; two sisters: Crystal Kee, Tamra Kee, both of East Fork; one grandfather Vino Burnette Sr.; two grandmothers: Jenny Burnette, MaryLou Tenijieth; two nephews: Tyler Altaha, Brantley Kee and is also survived by uncle Herbert Moody.
A one-day wake will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the home of his uncle, Herbert Moody, 5506 Dove Street in East Fork. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the East Fork Grace of God Church, 4118 East Fork Road in East Fork. The concluding service will immediately follow at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
Stephen's family is thankful for the kind expressions of sympathy they have received from others and are especially grateful for the prayers up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.