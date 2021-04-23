Stephen Newton

Stephen Gorden Newton, 59, died Friday, April 16, 2021, in Lakeside, Arizona.
Stephen Gorden Newton is survived by wife, Patricia Leos Newton of Lakeside, Arizona; children: Michelle (Anthony) Camit Arizona, Rebecca (Saranne Lund) Hollis, Nicholas Hollis, Lindsay Leos; and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will begin 10:00 A.M., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street, in Show Low, Arizona with viewing beginning 1 hour prior. The concluding service, with military honors, will immediately follow at the Lakeside Cemetery.
To view the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
