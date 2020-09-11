Stephen Edward Perkins passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the age of 70 in his home in Chandler, Arizona.
Stephen was born on July 28, 1950, in Snowflake, Arizona, to "Perk" Andrew Myron Perkins and Ida Nelle Perkins (Brewer).
He was preceded in death by three siblings: Kimberly Brewer Perkins, Olive Diana Brewer, Jeanne Sharon Nix.
He is survived by two siblings: Myron Ray (Tammy) Perkins, Taylor, Arizona, and Michael Kent Perkins, Glendale, Arizona.
Stephen was married to Patty Arnold for seven years and had two children, Stacy Lynn (Jeep) Bales of Estrella, Arizona, and Larry Ray Perkins of Phoenix, Arizona. Stephen was then married to Clare Therese Beaufeaux for 39 years and had two children: Rebecca Clarice (Cody) McCoy of Chandler, Arizona, and Brenda Stephanie (Adam) Shalloo of West Springfield, Massachusetts. Stephen has five grandsons: Michael Ross Kramer, Matthew Ross Kramer, Mark Ross Kramer, Noah James Shalloo, and Vance Andrew McCoy.
A viewing for Stephen Perkins will be held September 12, 2020, at the Silver Creek Mortuary, 745 Paper Mill Rd, Taylor, Arizona 85939 at 10 a.m. and a grave site service will be held at the Clay Springs Cemetery at 1 p.m. that same day.
A few refreshments will be set out at the cemetery. Only four people will be allowed through the viewing at a time, and social distancing will be practiced at the grave site.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Perkins family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
