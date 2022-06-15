Stephen Kent Rogers passed away surrounded by his family, Monday, June 13, 2022 after battling cancer. He was born December 3, 1953 to Edna and Spencer Rogers in Snowflake, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Berta Ann Rogers, 8 children, 27 grandchildren, and 2 brothers.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns downtown chapel, with visitation one hour prior. He was a friend to all.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Stephen’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.