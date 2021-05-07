Stephen Tidler

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Stephen Daniel Tidler, passed away at the young age of 33.
Stephen was born on July 31, 1987 in Phoenix, AZ.
He attended Blue Ridge Unified School District. His short working career included working in the family pawn, jewelry and bail bond businesses. He also pursued a life on the open water with his US Coast Guard certifications. He was briefly married to his long-time girlfriend, Kim Camp.
His enjoyment of life included lake and ocean activities, fishing, archery, golfing, 4-wheeling, traveling and camping. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed playing the guitar. During the winter months, you would find him at Sunrise or other resorts snowboarding with friends and family. Most of all, Stephen enjoyed hanging out with his beloved daughter Emma in Tonto Basin, going on midnight walks, sledding, re-watching Adam Sandler movies, and quoting lines from Billy Madison.
Stephen was known for his infectious smile, his sense of humor and his kind and compassionate spirit. Stephen was a sentimental, sensitive old soul. His presence here on earth will be sorely missed.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Emma B. and parents, Julie Hansen and Steve Tidler, his siblings, Kelsey Bulnes (Tidler), Zachary Tidler and brother-in-law Chris Bulnes. Other surviving family members include his Aunts Julie Bachman and Sharon Perlich, Uncle Steve (Hans) Hansen, nieces/nephews Ryan Zesiger, Christian Bulnes, and Caelyn Bulnes as well as cousins and other extended family members who love him.
He will always have a place in our hearts and will be missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 19, 2021 at the CHURCH 1200 W White Mountain Blvd Suite A, Lakeside, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Tidler Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
