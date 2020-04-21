Stephen Walter Westfall, 89, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in St. Johns. He was born August 27, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of Clyde Beaumont Westfall and Martha Sutton Decker.
Stephen Westfall knew he would be a missionary from the age of eight, before he knew what that meant. He graduated with his BRE from Nyack College and became a pastor. After several years he became a missionary in Ghana, Africa and worked alongside James McEwan. He helped Pastor McEwan establish the Church of Pentecost in Ghana.
After serving for eight and half years, he returned to the U.S. for two years before going to Indonesia to serve. He worked with the Methodist church in Indonesia for over 13 years, teaching in their Bible school as well as working with the small churches in the surrounding areas. He received his Honorary Doctorate of Divinity in May, 1981. In 1982 he returned to the U.S. After several years working as a florist, he became pastor of the Avoca Chapel in Avoca, Pennsylvania. Later he also helped as intern pastor for the Glendale church, the Nebo Congregational United Church of Christ in Old Forge as well as the Taylor Congregational Church; all at the same time.
He retired from being pastor in June 2004. He moved to Florida where he worked several jobs until 2009 when he moved to Texas to be near his daughter, Martha. In 2010 he went back to Ghana, Africa and renewed his relationship with those he knew from the Church of Pentecost. With this development his daughter established a non-profit organization, Berakhah Global Missions in order to assist in the work he wished to do. He began working in missions to Matamoros, Mexico, Ghana, Africa and also Indonesia. The home he had built in Indonesia is still there and houses an orphanage. The work continues for them as well as others in Sumatra, Indonesia and will continue through his daughter.
Stephen also wrote his memoirs in a book called, Out of a Fish’s Mouth. He wished to be remembered as a man of God. His very last words were, “God is good!”
Donations may be made to Berakhah Global Missions c/o Martha McGuffin PO Box 1774, St. Johns, AZ 85936.
Stephen is survived by his son, John Mark (Jessica) Westfall, Richboro, Pennsylvania; daughter, Martha Ruth (Rocky) Westfall McGuffin, St. Johns; brother, William Charles Westfall, Phillipsburg, New Jersey; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Clyde Westfall, Jr., John Westfall, sister, Carol Westfall, son, Stephen W. Westfall, Jr., and wife, Eleanor Brooks Westfall.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
