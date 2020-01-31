Steve Seals

Steve Allen Seals, 67, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home in Pinetop. He was born Dec. 13, 1952, in Phoenix, to Marvin Elwood Seals and Leona Crisler Seals.
Steve was raised in Phoenix, where he graduated from Sunny Slope High School in 1970.
Steve served in the United States Army for seven years from 1970-1977. He was in Vietnam from 1971-1972. His hobbies included collecting guns and knives, shooting guns, fishing and time with his family. He became a grandfather in 2015 to Alex Marvin Seals. He was uncle to several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife Heidi Seals; son Steve Allen Seals, Jr. and Alex Marvin Seals and Tommy Seals.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Buck Springs Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 4075 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop, where a viewing will begin at 10 a.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
