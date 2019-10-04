Steven Jones

Steven Loyd Jones died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Mesa. He was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Mesa, to Harry and Florence Jones, the youngest of six boys.
He married the love of his life, June 14, 1969 in Snowflake. They had two girls and three boys.
Steven joined the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Later in life he joined the Army National Guard in Show Low and went to Desert Storm.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Steven Jr., Tisha, Rob (Crystal), and Rebecca (Phillip); 14 grandkids and five great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry Jr., Louis and Bruce; and son Tommy.
A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19 S. in Snowflake. A graveside service and burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel of Snowflake, handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
