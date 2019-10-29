Steven Ray Stoddard

Steven Ray "Shorty" Stoddard, 59, died Oct. 4, 2019. He was born in McNary and grew up and lived his entire life in Show Low. As well as his immediate and extended family for many generations.
Steven was a Show Low High School "Cougar" graduate. He achieved many metals for his abilities in track and bravely rode bulls at the old Show Low rodeo grounds.
He was very well known for his many talents of using his hands to make, build, create or fix most anything he put his mind to do. He was very talented in this way and used his skills throughout his life.
Steven was also very well known to be very kind and helpful to others who were in need and always lent a helping hand to anyone. He was a very hard worker his entire life and worked a wide range at different labor jobs.
One of his proudest moments in life, was that of his daughter's careers and accomplishments of owning her own business and being quite successful. He was very proud of her hard work and dedication and strive to make it.
He married his wife, Nancy June 11, 1983. They were currently on different paths, but never in a moment, did he or she ever stopped loving each other. They created a beautiful child together and that was their greatest love in life.
Steven was an avid collector (sometimes too much) of rocks, arrowheads, tools, and preserving history. This was one of his passions and pastimes.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Elaine Stoddard; brothers Wade and Shane; sister Melinda Quimby; wife Nancy Stoddard and his only daughter, Crystal (Stoddard) Hamilton.
He was proceeded in death by his great grandmother, Virginia Hall.
He also had a very silly, joking and goofy personality and would quite often say "I'm just razzing you." He was truly kindhearted and loved by many. He fought many obstacles in life, but now is at peace at home with God. "His memory will live on in all of our hearts and he will truly be missed and loved by all. We love you dad, rest in peace now," love your daughter and family.
Private services were held. If you would like to send condolences or to send cards, send to P.O. Box 3488, Show Low, AZ 85902, c/o Crystal Hamilton.
