Steven Valentine

Steven Carl Valentine died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona, from a sudden illness. He was 67 years old.
Steve was born on May 19, 1953, in Los Angeles, California to his parents, the late Walter Carl and Reatha Grace (Smith) Valentine.
Steve was a self-employed heavy equipment mechanic and was also known to be a "jack of all trades." He built his home in Linden (just outside of Show Low). He was a man who cared deeply for his family and always made them a priority in his life. He loved his kids and when his grandkids were born, his love was magnified ten-fold.
Steve is survived by his wife, Ann Elizabeth Valentine; children: Kristina Valentine, Brandie (Jaron) Allison, David (Rachel) Valentine, Michael (Chrissy) Valentine, Heather Valentine and Michael Jackson. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren with his first great-grandchild on the way.
Steve's memorial service will begin 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low.
His family is thankful for the expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for all prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.