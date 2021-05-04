Sue Hoffman

Sue (Suzi) Carol Hoffman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and
friend. She peacefully passed away with her family by her side on
February 20th, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 86.
She was born to Ruie and Virgil Brumbaugh on November 1st, 1934, in
Dodge City, Kansas. After graduating from La Crosse High School in
1953, Suzi was passionate about becoming a mother and homemaker
to her four children. Upon the premature passing of her husband, she
was challenged with becoming a young widow and moved to Phoenix,
Arizona, to be near her brother. That is where she met her husband,
Keith, and spent almost forty years of a happy and loving marriage.
Suzi's lengthy career included working in the liability insurance field and
retail sales. Suzi was a gifted home decorator and seamstress. Her
specialties were quilting and she especially enjoyed sewing crafts of all
types. She was a talented cook and was known for her delicious potato
cinnamon rolls and artfully baked bier rocks.
After retirement Suzi and Keith moved to the White Mountains. They
enjoyed traveling with friends and experiencing other cultures. A major
highlight of their journeys included a trip to the Holy Land.
Suzi enjoyed serving others. She was very active in her church and at
various times served as Sunday school teacher, choir member and
wedding coordinator. She immensely enjoyed time playing cards and visiting with friends.
Suzi is survived by her husband Keith of Show Low, Linda Lee (Doug) of
Temple, TX, Tim Spreier (Sue) of Willow Park, TX, Tammi Spreier of
Phoenix, Michelle Brown, EI Paso, TX and grandchildren Brittani and
Marissa Piasecki, Maggie Dorrell, Robbie Spreier, and Michelle Luebbering.
A celebration of life will be observed by family and friends at White
Mtn. United Methodist Church, Show Low, Saturday, May 8th, 10:30
a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the
American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Valley.
