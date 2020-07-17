Susan Cole

Susan Marie Cole left this earth on July 9, 2020.
Sue was born September 4, 1940 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to James and Teresa Egan, the second of six girls. Sue and her family moved from Pennsylvania to Phoenix in 1955. There she attended and graduated from West High School in 1958.
She married Bill Sanders on December 13, 1957. Their marriage produced four children; Bobbi, John, David, and Wayne. Sue was a stay-at-home mother to their children. They made their home in the Phoenix area before moving to Bill’s family ranch in Laveen.
Sue loved motorcycle riding and was a member of the Arizona Jackrabbits Motorcycle Association. She became divorced in 1969 and went back to school to support her four children. Sue worked at the Revlon plant on the assembly line and attended nursing school in the evenings.
She worked long and hard hours to keep a roof over their heads and food on their table. She finished her nursing school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She worked at Boswell Hospital before marrying John Cole on July 4, 1974. The family then relocated to Show Low, Arizona. Sue went to work as a nurse at the Show Low Unified School District and then later went to work at Pueblo Norte Nursing Home before she finished her working career in Show Low at the White Mountain Café.
Sue was a long-time member of the Show Low Elks. She also became interested in trap shooting where she became an avid shooter, holding an office in the Show Low Trap Club. She earned many awards for her marksmanship.
After twenty years of marriage, she became divorced. Her children were raised at this time, and after a couple of years, her elderly parents became ill. She decided to move back to Phoenix to be closer to them. She enjoyed being nearer to her parents and her five sisters who visited each other often. She had a remarkable sense of humor, and laughed often when she was with her family members whom she cherished.
Sue was always a loving and faithful mother to her children. She will be dearly missed by all of her family. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers-in-law, and her sister, Elaine Svancara.
She is survived by her four siblings and three brothers-in-law: Carol (Dewey) Pendley, MaryJane Ryan, Nancy (Huey) Pendley, Stan Svancara, and Kay Perry; her four children: Bobbi (Bob) Frawley, John (Danielle) Sanders, David Sanders, and Wayne (Kathy) Sanders; seven grandchildren: Michael (Kara) Frawley, Christy (Joel) Baltrus, Joseph (Marissa) Sanders, Allison (Jeremiah) Robinson, Kelly Sanders, Rebecca (Tyler) Florek, and Kohl Sanders; and twelve great grandchildren: Caynin Estill, Trayton Lunt, Logan Frawley, Mayzee Lipps, Zephan Baltrus, Asher Baltrus, Avery Baltrus, Oliviann Sanders, Julianna Sanders, Haven Florek, Joseph Jr. Sanders, and Mina Florek.
