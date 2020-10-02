Susan Jackson

Susan Mae Jackson, born March 9, 1945 and now has left us to be an angel on September 11, 2020.
Beloved Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Susan is survived by her three boys Curtis (Julie), Chris (Elayne) and Cory (Angela); six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews a plenty and a bevy of friends.
Susan was born in Pasadena, California and moved to Phoenix at a young age. After her 3 boys had grown, she began her love of travel with family and friends. She loved going on cruises all over, visiting family in northern California, and her girls' trips to Hawaii.
From a PTA and neighborhood mom to single mother who never backed down from life's challenges. She always carried a tune in her soul, a smile on her face, and a welcoming embrace in her heart.
She carried a special place for everyone she knew inside her heart. A woman gives birth, A mother raises a child, A mom becomes your friend. One more day to hear your voice, One more day to talk about days gone by, One more day to see your smile, One more day to say I Love you. A front porch, A kitchen table, A cup of coffee or glass of wine. An ear to listen and a lifetime of stories to tell, we were not ready for you to leave but we know that Heaven is a much brighter place now that you have arrived.
We love you Ma! Rest in Joy, Laughter, Song, Love and most of all peace. In Lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made in her name to The American Heart Association or the local station PBS Channel 8.
Arrangements handled by Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor. To share condolences, visit silvercreekmortuary.net.
