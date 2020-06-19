Susan Kay Kriter passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of Sunday, June 14. She was born on August 27, 1949 to Betty and Stephen Rants Farnsworth in Prescott.
Susan was a beautiful, sweet caring woman and always had a big smile for everyone she met. She loved Taco Wednesday at El Rancho! She was her husband Leonard’s sidekick when he went to do welding or mechanic jobs. You rarely saw him without her by his side. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she thoroughly enjoyed serving as a worker in the Snowflake Temple, until her health wouldn’t permit her to continue.
What made her the happiest was spending time with her children and grandchildren. They were her world!
She is survived by her children, Shawna (Lance) Young, Jim (Leah) Swihart, Kevin (Shana) Swihart, Cyndee Kriter, Allison Kriter (John) Meritt, Leesa Kriter Castro and Justin (Misty) Kriter and her grandchildren.
There will be a viewing held on Monday, June 22, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Cyndee Kriter’s home, 2442 W. Lake Rd, Snowflake, AZ 85937. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
