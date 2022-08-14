Susan S. Rocz, 74, was born on February 4, 1948, in Boise, Idaho, and passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 1, 2022.
She was adopted by Joseph and Marjorie Steed one month after her birth, which became her second birthday and was absolutely celebrated each year! She was raised on a ranch, where she was a natural with horses and often competed in the Stone Rodeo. She aspired to see the world rather than rely on pictures in books and magazines.
She moved to Utah, taking a job with the IRS while also tapping into her entrepreneurial spirit. She was creative, quick witted and had an ambition for success. She moved to Arizona in 1976, where she co-founded the Bon Del Manufacturing Company. In the early 1980s, Bon Del produced one of the first water filtration systems and received worldwide success.
Susie was an exceptional public speaker who had endless energy and exceptional sales abilities. She soon opened a retail store, The Craft Shop, in Mesa and later founded What’s New, Inc., a manufacturing company that developed craft kits, fabric, scrapbooking supplies and much more. She really shined during this time of her life with her passion to attend craft fairs and sell to large corporations at trade shows across the world.
In retirement, she moved to the mountains of eastern Arizona and embraced a slower-paced life in Show Low, but not for long! She was an active member of the White Mountain Woman’s Club, where she cherished her friendships and community engagement. As part of their Fashion Show annual fundraiser, she created a Jewelry Wheel that has been renamed “Suzie’s Spin” in her legacy.
She traveled often, enjoyed gardening and was always crafty. She rarely missed a farmer’s market and was an exceptional cook. Susie was a sassy lady with a genuine heart!
She is survived by her three children: Craig (Francia) Ward, Lori Bingham and Kristi Ward (Chad Buckman); three grandchildren: Michael & Nicole Ward and Abigail Bingham; and her sister, Jolene Steed.
A private celebration of life will be hosted in Show Low on August 27, 2022. In addition, a public memorial service will be held at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, Arizona, on September 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m.; the family will host a private event at their home to follow.
Although she would want all the flowers, donations may be made to the Phoenix Botanical Garden, American Cancer Society, or the White Mountain Woman’s Club in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.