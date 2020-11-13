Susie Bergen was born in Tuba City, Arizona, on Sunday, May 20, 1956, to Anna Whitehair Mott from Cedar Ridge, Arizona, and Harry Smith from Coppermine, Arizona.
Susie passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona.
She married Oliver Lee Bergen from Sacaton, Arizona. They married November 14, 1973, in Page, Arizona.
Her clan was Tábąąhí/Báyóodzíne’ Dine’é (Edgewater/Paiute) born for Tsi'naajinii (Black Streak Wood People clan)
Maternal clan was Áshįįhí (Salt People clan)
Paternal clan was Tsi'naajinii (Black Streak Wood People clan)
Siblings: Alfred Smith (deceased), Johnny Smith (deceased), Susie Bergen, Bertha Smith, Billy Smith, Kenneth Smith, Roselyn Mott, Dennis Mott (deceased), Maxine Mott, Oliver Yazzie, Trimothy Mott.
Foster parents Ruth and B. Dee Erickson Foster brothers Kevin (deceased) and Robert Erickson. Foster sisters Rena Lacy, Laura Klenk and Alma Koski.
Her daughters Kathy Bergen & Barbara Acosta.
Grandsons Juan Bergen, Reyes Acosta & Javier Acosta.
Plus countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Susie Bergen's gravesite service is 11 a.m. at the Snowflake National Cemetery, Snowflake, Arizona, 85937, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Susie's Celebration of Life is at the Snowflake Social Hall, 78 W Center St, Snowflake, Arizona, 85937, at 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
There is a Wells Fargo account for donations: Account# 843614795 or Donate directly to Silver Creek Mortuary (928) 536-4045 ask for Jill (closed on weekends opens Monday 8:30 a.m.)
We are not using Go Fund Me, Zelle or any 3rd party fundraisers.
Sincerely, the Bergen family
