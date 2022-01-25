Susie Lewis

Gloria "Susie" Lewis, of Snowflake, passed away January 16, 2022. Susie was born to Lloyd and Iola Johnson in McNary Arizona on October 17, 1939.

Susie is survived by husband, Donnie; children, Rick (Kelly), Leslie (Rob), Stephanie; 12 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; siblings Ted and Larry.

Susie spent the last several years in a Care Facility and our father visited her every day that he could. He loves her so.

Services were held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Centennial Stake Center in Snowflake.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences or to read the entire obituary.

