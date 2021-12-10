Suzanne Petersen Plumb, 83, passed away on Friday Nov. 26th, 2021, in Mesa, AZ. She was born March 18th, 1938, to Ken and Beula Shumway Petersen, the oldest of five, followed by brother, Russell, sister Kenna, brothers: Clarence and Bob. She loved being raised in Pinedale then later in Show Low where her childhood was filled with fond memories spending time in the outdoors enjoying the beauty of Gods creations. Her parents taught her the importance of faith, family, and a love of music.
Her senior year at Snowflake Union High School, at a dance in Taylor, she was swept off her feet by Jackie W. Plumb from Saint Johns and the courtship began. Jack in his little Purple Hot-Rod ‘47’ Ford Coupe and Suzanne in her “Poodle” Skirt! On November 9, 1956, they married in the Mesa, AZ Temple for time and all eternity. With love and hope for the future they began the 65-year legacy together..
Suzanne was a woman of Great Faith. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints she enjoyed serving in the Primary as Teacher and Chorister; also serving as a Relief Society and Ward Chorister. She will be remembered as a choice daughter of her Father in Heaven serving without guile, giving without regard for her own needs and loving unconditionally all those she met. Suzanne always made time for her children and family. She loved being a Grandma, making sure every grandchild knew without reservation that she loved them! When they came to visit, she stopped whatever she was doing and gave them her full attention.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Kenneth Petersen and Beula Shumway Petersen and brother, Russel Kenneth Petersen. She is survived by her husband Jack Plumb and children: Vance (Glenna) Plumb, Kenneth (Leslie) Plumb and Amy Plumb; Sister Kenna (Jim) Ballou, brothers; Clarence (Rose) Petersen and Robert (Nell) Petersen; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday December 10th from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. at Meldrum Mortuary 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ 85201. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at 8 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 9 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Porter Park Ward building, 1852 N. Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ., a Zoom link for the funeral can be found on Meldrum’s website www.meldrummortuary.com/obituaries/Suzanne-Plumb-3/#!/Obituary. Graveside service later that day at the Pinedale Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. The Plumb Family wishes to express their Great Appreciation and Gratitude to all who have reached out with Love, Service and Prayers during this time.
