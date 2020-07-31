Suzette Garcia entered eternal rest on July 24, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on October 05, 1999 to Marie Garcia and Kevin Lucero.
Suzette is survived by her grandparents, Fred and Linda Chavez; aunt, Sammye Prins; uncle, Ryan Chavez; siblings, Leander, Leandria and Ian Gracia; cousins, Sheridan Kinney, Skyler Prins, Shade Prins and Roman Chavez; godparents, Rocky Potter, and Petra Declay; traditional godparents, Adrian and Amy Peralto.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Conrad Cole Chavez; nephew, Giraiya Sante Prins.
Graveside services will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. Whiteriver Cemetery, Whiteriver, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Garcia family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
