Sybil Burk

Sybil Woods Burk, 91, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Springerville. She was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Eagar, the daughter of William Lytle Woods and Mary Crosby. She was the third of 11 children.
Sybil attended primary school grades 1-8 in Eagar and Round Valley High School. She played basketball and baseball and participated in track. She married Aldrice Eagar Burk, on Feb. 24, 1948, and graduated from high school in May of 1948. They lived in a house on Main Street where True Value is now. Soon they sold that house and built their home where they lived the remainder of their lives.
During her life she spent many hours on horseback with her husband, tending to cattle and ranch needs as well as her children. Her family was her life!
Sybil is survived by her sons, Kevin Aldrice Burk, Robert Scott (Ellen) Burk, Troy Joseph (Wendy) Burk, daughters, Mary Alice (Jim) Parmelee, Julie (Dennis) Potter, LouAnn (Leonard) Laney, brothers, Ben (Beverly) Woods, Leslie Woods, VanEvan (Louise) Woods, sisters, Edith Miner, Anona Hedrick, sisters-in-law, Priscilla Woods, Kathy Woods, 28 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Aldrice Burk, brothers, Lyn Woods, Bill Woods, sisters, Nancy Woods, Maxine Hudson, Pearl Urrutia and Joan Holmes.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Springerville building, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Sybil’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
