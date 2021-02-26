Sylvia Ferguson passed away Jan. 23, 2021 at the Beehive Assisted Living in Snowflake, Arizona.
She was a resident of Holbrook since 1962. She was a very kind person with a lot to give and a big heart. She had a wonderful sense of humor and anyone who knew her said she was "a hoot".
Sylvia had three children, DeAnne Pomeroy (Michael), DiAnne Nivin, and Del Allen (Michele). She also had eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
The family will place Sylvia next to her husband, Larry, at the Holbrook Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, with a potluck reception to follow at the Holbrook Elks Lodge. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary, Holbrook.
