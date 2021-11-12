Sylvia Hardy 76,passed away in her home Friday Nov,5 2021 with her husband by her side. Sylvia was born 9/10/1945 Reedley,CA. She was a local realtor/broker and owner operator of Thunder Reality for 15yrs. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 59 yrs James "Red" Hardy, 5 son's Ronnie & wife Debbie, Earl & wife Jan, Guy & wife Valerie, Danny & wife Kim and Gus. She was blessed with 10 grandkids, 14 great grandkids & best friend Win Barse. The family wants to thank everyone for the love & support.
