Tamara Lea Aday was born on April 24, 1972 at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona to Steve and Lorena Aday. Tammy attended East Fork Lutheran Mission School and East Fork Lutheran High School graduating in 1989. Tammy attended the University of Arizona from 1989 to 1991.
Tammy was employed over 20 years with Hon-dah Casino as an Internal Auditor at her time of death. During tax season Tammy was employed with Mountain Tax and Reputable Tax Group in Show Low, Arizona.
Tammy loved her Father Steve, her boy’s Sean, Kieran and Kamryn and her Sister Donelle. She was very proud of Sean’s graduation from East Fork Lutheran High School in May. She enjoyed traveling and taking trips throughout the U. S. Tammy instilled in her Boy’s the Love she had for Christ, making sure they knew Jesus as their Lord and Savior focusing on him thru the hard times.
Tammy was never loud, always quiet and humble with a gentle smile and loving giggle, she made sure you knew she loved and cared for you. Her gentle hug and soft voice will rest with her. We love you Tammy, Rest In Peace and with the Joyful Bliss of Heaven at your feet. Until we meet again.
Tammy is survived by her Father Steve Aday, Sister Donelle Jean Aday, Her Boy’s Sean Coasy, Kieran Cosay, Kamryn Cosay. Her Uncle’s Larold (Sally) Aday, Houston (Carol) Aday, Philbert Thomas. Aunt’s Josephine (Rafuel) Williams, Pearlita (Morris) Ashkie, Jovita Aday, Sadie (Glenn) Burnette, Fina (Michael) Kane, Josie Thomas, Becky Thomas. Many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
She is preceded in death by Her Mother Lorena Aday, Maternal Grandparent’s Royal and Jenny Thomas, Paternal Grandparent’s Charles and Phoebe Aday, Aunt’s, Uncle’s, Cousin’s.
Services will be held Tuesday at Owens Livingston Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.